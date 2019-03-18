Teen terror admitted he was ‘bang out of control’ in Hallglen

An 18-year-old who has difficulty controlling his temper made life hell for his family – attacking his mum and dad and struggling with police officers.

Joseph Hamilton (18) admitted to police he was out of control when he pushed his mother to the floor during an argument. It was only one of many incidents when the troubled teenager’s anger got the better of him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hamilton had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Orkney Place, Hallglen on July 25, 2018 and Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford on August 24 last year.

He also admitted assaulting his father and struggling with police officers in Orkney Place, Hallglen on July 1, 2018 and assaulting his mother, pushing her to the floor in Orkney Place, Hallglen on December 1 last year.

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was arguing with family members and the accused’s father contacted police. During the phone call the accused shouted he was going to stab someone, but he was not in possession of a weapon at that point.

“On another occasion he was visiting his parents at their home and he asked them to book him a taxi to take him home. He was waiting outside and became increasingly frustrated and angry about how long the taxi was taking to arrive.

“The accused’s father tried to calm him down and the accused pushed his father, causing him to stumble. He then walked uopbehind his father and pushed him again.”

On yet another occasion Hamilton’s neighbours witnessed him challenging a dozen youths to a fight outside his home telling them “I’m on speed”.

Back at his family home again for another visit, Hamilton and his mother had an argument. He grabbed her by both wrists and pushed her backwards, causing her to fall on the floor.

He later told police: “I didn’t mean it – I was bang out of control. I hope my mum is okay.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Hamilton, 54 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for three years and called for a further restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out for April 11.