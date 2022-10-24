Teen speeder clocked at 90mph in 40mph zone near Larbert
Police caught a 19-year-old driver speeding along a stretch of road works on the M9 reaching 90mph in an area that was designated as a 40mph limit for the protection of workers.
By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 9:04am
The incident happened a 8.30pm on October 16 near Larbert, between junction seven and junction six,
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 19-year-old driver entered live road works exceeding 90mph and doing 83mph when he exited the works area. Road workers have only plastic cones and a 40mph limit separation from vehicles."
The driver was reported.