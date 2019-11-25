Teen pushed zimmer away and told his gran to crawl

A teenager pushed his partially sighted granny’s walking frame away from her and shouted at her to “crawl then”.

The 17-year-old had been drinking Buckfast and flew into a rage with his grandmother when he awoke on her couch in the afternoon.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted behaving in threatening manner in Hornbeam Crescent, Laurieston on July 9 and in Kintyre Place, Tamfourhill, on April 11.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and his brother were staying with their gran at the time. It was 8am and the complainer noticed the accused was sleeping on the couch – he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“At around 3pm he woke up and started becoming agitated. His gran and his brother tried to calm him down, but he jumped up and pushed over his grandmother’s walking frame, shouting at her to ‘crawl then’.

“He then started to shout and swear incoherently. His gran called an ambulance and the ambulance staff called the police. When officers arrived the accused became aggressive towards them.

“He was grinding his teeth and clenching his fists and squaring up to officers, saying ‘what you going to do?’. He was arrested and taken to Falkirk police station.”

On another occasion police spotted the teenager shouting at another male and asked him to stop.

“The accused was restrained by a friend,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “But he then jumped to his feet and told police he would kill them.”

On another occasion when police were called to deal with him, the youngster told them he would “smash” them.

The court heard the teenager had a “chaotic background”, but was due to start working at a call centre.

Sheriff Robert Dickson placed him on a three-year supervised community payback order and told him to do 190 hours unpaid work in six months.