Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ben Pettigrew, 18, had admitted threatening behaviour – contacting his former partner and making threats of violence – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 1 last year.

The court heard Pettigrew had previously been a relationship with the woman for four years.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 1.30pm when the complainer received a phone call from the accused in prison. He has made comments he was going to kill her stepdad.

Pettigrew made the threats during a phone call from Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“Due to these comment she has called the police.”

During the call Pettigrew, address listed as Polmont YOI, rhymed of a list of people he was going to “get”.