Teen offender made threats to kill via phone call from Polmont YOI

An offender called up his ex partner from prison and told her was going to kill her stepdad and then listed the other relatives he was going to “get”.
By Court Reporter
Published 7th May 2024, 12:07 BST
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ben Pettigrew, 18, had admitted threatening behaviour – contacting his former partner and making threats of violence – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 1 last year.

The court heard Pettigrew had previously been a relationship with the woman for four years.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 1.30pm when the complainer received a phone call from the accused in prison. He has made comments he was going to kill her stepdad.

Pettigrew made the threats during a phone call from Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Pettigrew made the threats during a phone call from Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
“Due to these comment she has called the police.”

During the call Pettigrew, address listed as Polmont YOI, rhymed of a list of people he was going to “get”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Pettigrew until July 4 for a criminal justice social work report.