A 17-year-old offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, behaved in a threatening manner and damaged property when he stamped on a table in Glynwed Court, Falkirk, on February 25.

The troubled teenager also admitted causing fear and alarm when he kicked a motor vehicle and shouted and swore at his ex partner in Princes Street and Glynwed Court on April 5.

The Falkirk youth was placed on a structured deferred sentence for three months.