Teen offender attacked prison officer at Polmont YOI after being told to hang up phone
The officer’s injuries required him to be taken to hospital.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sean Marshall, 19, had pleaded guilty to the assault to injury offence he committed at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on November 6, 2021.
Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.30pm and the accused was making a phone call in the YOI. The complainer instructed him to come off the phone and he refused.
"There was a struggle between the two of them and the accused swung a punch which connected with the complainer. Other prison officers then arrived and the accused was restrained and taken back to his cell.
"The complainer was taken to hospital with swelling to his finger and bruising to the left side of his face.”
The court heard Marshall had been making a phone call to his mother at the time. Only 17-years-old at the time he was said to have been very upset.
It was stated Marshall had made the most of his time in custody and had gained qualifications in maths and geography and a Higher in plumbing.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “To assault a prison officer during the course of his duty to his injury is a very serious matter.”
She placed Marshall, 4 Donaldson Place, Cambusbarron, Stirling, on a supervised communtity payback order for 12 months and fixed a review of the order for May 29.