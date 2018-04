An 18-year-old who kept watch while someone else stole a motorcycle has been given unpaid work.

Connor Steele (18) kept watch while someone else pinched the bike from McLaren House, Marchmont Avenue, Polmont, on April 5 last year.

Steele, 53 Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh admitted being involved in the theft.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 150 hours unpaid work within six months.