Teen inmate caught with illegal device in Polmont YOI on two occasions

Now a free man once more, Ryan McLellan, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possession of an unauthorised SIM card on two separate occasions in Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

He was found with the cards on September 28, 2022 and January 6, 2023.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McLellan, 54 Vulcan Street, Motherwell, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to October 17 to see how well he manages to progress on this order and other orders he is also on.