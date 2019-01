Police are appealing for information after two teenagers were assaulted by a group of youths outside a Falkirk grocery shop.

One of the pair, who is 18, sustained a minor injury following the attack, thought to have been carried out by a four or five-strong gang.

A teenager was injured after being attacked in Grahams Road, Falkirk

The incident took place at around 5.40pm on Saturday, January 5 in Grahams Road.

The group of suspects were then seen running off.

Details can be given to police via 101.