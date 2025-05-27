Teen in court after alleged weapon incident in Larbert street

A teenager is due in court later today after an incident allegedly involving a weapon.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing a young man with a weapon – which one person said was a machete – near Larbert Cross shortly before 9am yesterday.

It is understood police were quickly on the scene and the teenager arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged following a report of a male in possession of a weapon in Stirling Road, Larbert.

A teenager was arrested following the incident. Pic: Contributed

"Emergency services were contacted around 9am on Monday, May 26.

"Officers attended and the man was arrested.

"He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 27.”

