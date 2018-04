A 19-year-old man said he was ‘fighting his corner’ when he struck a prisoner with a pool cue in Polmont YOI.

Mark Woods, 15 Riverside Road, Kilmarnock, admitted the assault on September 21 last year and had a further six months added to his current sentence.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You made the decision to involve yourself in this assault and struck the victim on the head.”