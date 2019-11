Provisional driver Lewis Craig stole over £200 of fuel from petrol stations.

Uninsured Craig (18), whose address is unknown, drove unaccompanied before stealing fuel from Morrisons, Falkirk on May 20.

He then stole fuel from a service station in Stirling on June 5 and from Esso, Bo’ness on June 7.

Sentence was adjourned until November 28 for a report.