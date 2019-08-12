Teen dad-to-be (17) kicked door in at Falkirk’s finger lickin’ KFC

A wild teenage dad-to-be terrorised staff and customers at Falkirk’s Kentucky Fried Chicken when he smashed a glass door.

The 17-year-old caused £150 worth of damage after kicking the door at the Callendar Road restaurant until it shattered.

The Langlees teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted reckless damage at the premises on April 6 last year.

The court heard the accused, whose partner is due to give birth next month, was “young, naive and immature”.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed him on a restriction of liberty order to stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for three months.