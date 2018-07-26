Teen booted victim’s head on California street

A teenager lost control and threw another teen to the ground before kicking his head as he lay on the ground.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, flew into a random fit of rage when his victim suggested where a friend he was looking for might have been.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, the culprit admitted assaulting his victim on Church Road, California on March 19 by seizing him by the clothing, throwing him to the ground and kicking him on the head, all to his injury.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “The complainer suggested where that friend might be and the accused acted aggressively. He went to walk away from the group, however, he has then turned back and grabbed the complainer by his clothing and thrown him a few feet away. The accused then ran at the complainer and proceeded to kick him to the rear of his head with some force.”

Police were contacted and the teenager was cautioned and charged. Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered the teen, a first offender, to complete 160 hours’ unpaid work. He also received a six-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order.