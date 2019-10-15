Teen bit policewoman and spat on another officer at Falkirk Police Station

A teenager who bit a policewoman and spat on another officer will soon learn her fate.

Chloe Fowler (18), 14 Ochilview, Cowie, appeared in court from custody last Thursday, having pled guilty to biting PC Lynn Bell in Chisholm Place, Grangemouth on April 21, 2018 and spitting on PC Kirstine Gibbs’ face at Falkirk Police Station on March 30 this year.

She also admitted behaving threateningly at the town’s police station that day by repeatedly uttering offensive and threatening remarks and breaching a bail condition to remain at her address by attending at a home in Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill on September 13 without reasonable excuse.

Sentencing was deferred for a report until Thursday, October 31 and Fowler was kept in custody.