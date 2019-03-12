Teen attacked man with metal poles in Denny and spat on him

A teen who repeatedly assaulted a man with metal poles and spat on him will soon learn his fate.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, attacked his victim in Denny on February 7 and repeatedly shouted and swore.

Sentence was deferred until March 21 for a restriction of liberty order assessment and criminal justice social work report.