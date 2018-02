A 19-year-old punched a fellow Polmost YOI inmate on the head.

Booth, Flat 1/2, 3 Princess Street, Rutherglen, admitted the assault he committed on May 6, 2016.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he got 90 days detention.