Teen arrested over Falkirk Skatepark robbery

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Falkirk Skatepark.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:45 pm

The 17-year-old was charged following an incident at the Bellsmeadow Road facility on Monday, September 27.

Falkirk Police confirmed the teen is due to appear in court “in due course”.

Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a robbery at Falkirk Skatepark. Picture: John Devlin.

In July this year we told how officers were investigating incidents of vandalism and racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti at Falkirk Skatepark, with town residents and dog walkers saying they were scared to go near the site.

