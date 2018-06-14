Teen arrested for alleged rape of fellow pupil

A teenager has been accused of sexually assaulting a male pupil who goes to the same Falkirk secondary school he does.

The incident reportedly happened at a house in the Falkirk area back in April and an investigation is now underway. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault against a teenage boy at a residential address in the Falkirk area in April 2018. The male was arrested in connection with this and a report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Falkirk Council is aware of the matter. A spokesman said: “We will offer every assistance to Police Scotland with their investigations if required.”

It is believed the accused youngster is currently still attending classes at his school as the investigation continues.