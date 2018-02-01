Teen admits stealing food - and spitting on police officer

An 18-year-old has admitted theft from a Tesco store - and in a separate incident, repeatedly spitting on a police officer.

Adam Anderson (18) repeatedly spat on a police officer in Seaforth Road, Langlees.

Anderson, 4 Wallace View, Tullibody, admitted the assault and threatening behaviour offence he committed on June 2 last year.

He also pled guilty to stealing food from Redding Tesco on July 27, 2017.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a review fixed for two month’s time.