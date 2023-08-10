News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Technical trouble puts an end to overnight house arrest for racist Slamannan offender

A drunken offender who hurled racist abuse at a taxi driver after he refused to drive him home was back in court to have his punishment order varied and monitoring tag removed.
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST

Colin Cloy, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner, threatening behaviour and resisting police officers in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on November 18, 2022.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner – repeatedly messaging and attempting to call her – between may 24 and May 28 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Cloy turned up intoxicated at the taxi rank at 11pm and made attempts to enter a taxi. He was subsequently refused service due to his intoxication and he then became aggressive, hurling a number of racist insults and abuse at a driver.

Cloy hurled racist abuse at the taxi driver in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Contributed)Cloy hurled racist abuse at the taxi driver in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Contributed)
Cloy hurled racist abuse at the taxi driver in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Contributed)
Most Popular

Police, who were present nearby, stepped in to deal with the matter.

Earlier in the year Cloy, 4 Bennie Terrace, Station Road, Slamannan, was made subject to a supervised community payback order for nine months with the conduct requirement he engage with addiction services in that time.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he had to remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for 65 days.

However, at court on Thursday, Sheriff Maryam Labaki heard technical problems with monitoring equipment led to a request to remove the restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff Labaki removed the restriction of liberty order and instead gave Cloy 200 hours of unpaid work to complete within 12 months.