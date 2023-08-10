Technical trouble puts an end to overnight house arrest for racist Slamannan offender

Colin Cloy, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner, threatening behaviour and resisting police officers in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on November 18, 2022.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner – repeatedly messaging and attempting to call her – between may 24 and May 28 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Cloy turned up intoxicated at the taxi rank at 11pm and made attempts to enter a taxi. He was subsequently refused service due to his intoxication and he then became aggressive, hurling a number of racist insults and abuse at a driver.

Cloy hurled racist abuse at the taxi driver in Newmarket Street, Falkirk (Picture: Contributed)

Police, who were present nearby, stepped in to deal with the matter.

Earlier in the year Cloy, 4 Bennie Terrace, Station Road, Slamannan, was made subject to a supervised community payback order for nine months with the conduct requirement he engage with addiction services in that time.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he had to remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for 65 days.

However, at court on Thursday, Sheriff Maryam Labaki heard technical problems with monitoring equipment led to a request to remove the restriction of liberty order.