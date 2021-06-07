Tearful offender tells Falkirk police 'I just smashed a window with my head'
Josh Fealy (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to recklessly damaging property – striking a glass screen with his head and causing it to smash – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on September 22 last year.
Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The police witness heard banging in the room and saw the accused standing crying – the accused then stated ‘I just smashed a window with my head’.”
What Fealy actually smashed was a double pane security screen, causing an estimated £800 of damage.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not going to have people smashing police property because they are upset by what has happened to them.”
He placed Fealy on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will be tagged and have to remain in his 11 Waverly Place, Bathgate home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next 80 days.