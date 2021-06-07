Tearful offender tells Falkirk police 'I just smashed a window with my head'

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The police witness heard banging in the room and saw the accused standing crying – the accused then stated ‘I just smashed a window with my head’.”

What Fealy actually smashed was a double pane security screen, causing an estimated £800 of damage.

Fealy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thurdsay having admitted the damaged he caused at Falkirk Police Station

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m not going to have people smashing police property because they are upset by what has happened to them.”