Taxi driver stopped in Falkirk was three times over drink-drive limit

A taxi driver was found to be three times over the drink-drive limit after being stopped for a roadside breath test by police in Falkirk.

The man, who was banned from driving for 16 months and given a £500 fine, was one of several motorists prosecuted following a road safety initiative run by police over the festive period.

One in every 15 drivers breathalysed by officers between December 1, 2018 and January 2 was over the limit — almost double the amount from the year before.

An average of 261 drivers were breathalysed every day during the campaign.

Of the 565 detected, 23 were caught driving the morning after they had been drinking.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “I am very disappointed that of the 8632 drivers stopped and breathalysed during our Festive Road Safety Campaign, we caught 565 people for drink/drug-driving offences.

“This means that one in every 15 drivers breathalysed by officers were over the limit, compared with one in 28 during the same period in 2017/18.

“It was very alarming that during this period, 33 motorists were caught more than four times over the limit.”

During the campaign Police Scotland made 64 vehicle forfeitures requests to the procurator fiscal as a result of drink-driving.