Taxi driver could hold vital clue to Bonnybridge attack

Police want to speak to a taxi driver who could help them nail the thug who attacked a man in Bonnybridge and left him with serious face injuries.

The incident happened around 11pm on Friday in High Street, after the 26-year-old victim was involved in a row with two men - one of whom carried out the assault.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, but they particularly want to hear from the driver of a silver-coloured taxi which was seen in the area at the time.

It’s thought he may have spoken to the suspects after the attack, when they made off towards Main Street.

The men police are hunting are white and are aged 20 to 26.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Falkirk Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1594 of February 24.

Alternatively a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.