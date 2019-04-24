Tamfourhill thug’s bathroom escape attempt

Ross Kennedy (40) ripped a door off its hinges and tried to jump out a bathroom window in an attempt to evade the police.

Kennedy, 3 Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill, admitted behaving in a threatenin manner and struggling with police officers in Stevenson Street, Grangemouth, on March 26.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “Police were contacted as witnesses could hear the accused arguing with his partner within the property. It was 1.20am and when officers attended at the address they saw the complainer at a living room window, shouting for help.

“Police entered the property and the accused burst through the bathroom door, causing it to rip off the hinges, attempting to jump out the bathroom window, shouting ‘you’ll regret this – I’ll get you’ at his partner.

“He resisted police, swearing at them, throwing his body around and thrashing and swearing at his partner.”

The court heard the bathroom door cost £30 to repair.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said the relationship, which had its “ups and downs”, was ongoing.

Sheriff Simon Collins said Kennedy’s last prison sentence was some time ago and he had been remanded in custody on this offence since March 26 – spending 23 days in custody.

Kennedy was placed ona supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 100 hours upaid work within three months.