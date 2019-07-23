Tamfourhill repeat offender found passed out in street with razor blade

A repeat offender has been imprisoned after being found lying in a street holding a razor blade.

Steven Bryson (46), 13 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to having the offensive weapon on him in Clyde Street, Camelon on June 20 and making threats of violence.

He’d also admitted stealing food from Scotmid in Bonnybridge on May 12.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow told Sheriff John Mundy his client had been staying away from “adverse influences” with help from his father, however, took an unknown substance on June 20 after meeting old friends.

Bryson was jailed for a year backdated to June 21.