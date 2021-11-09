Tamfourhill man made sexual remarks and gestures towards woman

There were no details stated at Falkirk Sheriff Court about what Robertson said or what gestures he made towards the woman – but the court felt they were not serious enough for the offence to be classed as sexual in nature.

Ian Robertson (54) appeared at the court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Greenbank Court, Tamfourhill on April 16 last year.

Robertson made sexual remarks and gestures towards a woman at Greenbank Court, Tamfourhill

The court heard Robertson suffered from “anxiety and depression” but not “acutely”.

It was also stated the sexual element in the case was “not significant” and Robertson would not be required to place himself on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Robertson, 6 to 12 Greenbank Court, Tamfourhill, to pay the woman £200 compensation to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.

