Tamfourhill man jailed for fraud

A man who stole his uncle’s bank card and used it to go on a spending spree has been jailed for four months for fraud.

Shamed Martin Lacey (21) treated himself to £3000 worth of goods and withdrew £2000 in cash from his relative’s account between September 12 and October 4 last year.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday that the uncle was living with Lacey and his mother at her house in Larbert at the time after he had suffered a stroke. The fraud came to light after the bank contacted his mother to alert her to unusual activity on the account.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told Lacey, from 13 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill: “This was a completely despicable fraud.”