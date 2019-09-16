Tamfourhill man jailed after domestically abusing three former partners

A man who domestically abused three former partners on a number of occasions over a 17-year period has been put behind bars.

Kevin Craig (41) placed a plastic bag over one victim’s head and left another woman requiring hospital treatment after repeatedly punching and kicking her.

Kevin Craig domestically abused three women. (Picture posed by models)

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Craig, of 65 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill, had admitted assaulting the first woman on various occasions between April 23, 2002 and June 30, 2007 at a Camelon property by seizing her neck, pinning her against a wall, placing a plastic bag over her head and striking her on the body with a metal kitchen utensil.

He’d also pled guilty to attacking another ex at some point between July 1, 2010 and July 31, 2010 at an address in Stirling by grabbing her neck and pushing her.

Craig also admitted abusing a third woman earlier this year at a Maddiston home by kicking her on the body on April 4; repeatedly punching and kicking her on the head and body on May 14; and punching her head, kicking her body and pushing her to the floor on May 15, all to her injury.

Callous Craig then behaved threateningly towards the same woman at the Maddiston property by repeatedly shouting and swearing and acting aggressively. He committed the offence while on bail and also broke a bail condition by approaching her without reasonable excuse.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr told said Craig was interviewed by police following the attack earlier this year.

She added: “The accused confirmed he had been in a relationship with all these partners and indicated when he smoked cannabis and drank Buckfast it would make him argumentative and doolally.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He accepts he was in the wrong. He wishes to tackle his alcohol difficulties.”

Craig was jailed for 15 months, backdated to July 29, and made subject to a non-harassment order banning him from contacting two of the women for three years.