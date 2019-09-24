Tamfourhill man hit woman with glass during argument

A Tamfourhill man threw a glass at a woman which struck her on the head and injured her.

William Wilson (59), of 69 Kilbrennan Drive, admitted carrying out the assault on March 13, 2019 at his home address.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the accused and the complainer were friends but had fallen out on the night of the offence.

The impact caused the glass to smash and the woman suffered a one-inch cut and bruising to the right side of her face next to her eye.

Following the attack the woman did not seek medical assistance but contacted police. Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until October 10 for a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment.