Tamfourhill dad hit daughter with Cherry Sourz bottle

A drunken argument ended when a father struck his daughter over the head with a bottle of Cherry Sourz.

William Wilson (58), who reportedly downs three bottles of cider per day, had been drinking and began acting aggressively. His violent behaviour reached a peak when he lifted a Cherry Sourz bottle and hit his 36-year-old over the head with it – covering her with the sticky liqueur and leaving her with a big bump.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Wilson pled guilty to the assault he committed at his 69 Kelbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill home on November 5, 2017.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “It was 7.45pm, the complainer and another witness were in the living room. The accused was shouting at a pet dog and the accused’s daughter took exception to this.

“He then began shouting at his daughter and started hitting her with his hands. The accused then picked up a bottle of Cherry Sourz and, as she puts her hands up to defend herself, hits her on the head, covering her with some of the liquid from the bottle.

“The bottle didn’t smash.”

The daughter left the house and called the police on her mobile.

Mr Maguire said: “The accused told officers he didn’t strike her with the bottle and said she was a lying little cow. The injury was a bump to the head and medical attention was refused.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “He has a long term alcohol problem and on the day in question he had a considerable amount to drink. Both he and his daughter have fairly significant alcohol problems and there are often fall outs and arguments due to the alcohol abuse.

“He’s a man who does not have insight into events which go on around him. I would use the term drink addled. He drinks three bottles of cider a day.” Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Wilson was unfit for unpaid work and fined him £500 to be paid back at £10 per week.

He said: “Your money would be better spent on a fine rather than alcohol.”