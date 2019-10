Shaun Cowie, of 113 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill stole a car from George Street, Falkirk between April 21 and April 22, 2018.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he regarded the incident as “serious” and placed the 27-year-old on a restriction of liberty order for a period of four months, preventing him from leaving his property from 7pm to 7am each day.