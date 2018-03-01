Swan ‘shot and killed’ found on walkway

A swan found dead near to a shoreline is thought to have been killed by a crossbow bolt.

The Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is appealing for information after a member of the public discovered the bird lying on a walkway with an unexplained wound to the back of its head.

Officers from the animal welfare charity were alerted to the dead swan on Wednesday, February 21.

A post portem has since revealed the animal died from a suspected crossbow bolt wound.

SSSPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said: “The swan was discovered along the shore between Clackmannanshire and the Kincardine Bridge with a wound to the head. Post mortem results revealed the swan was likely shot with a crossbow.

“We aren’t sure how the swan came to be on the shore. The body may have been dumped there or could have been washed ashore.

“We believe this was a cruel and mindless attack and this sort of animal cruelty is completely unacceptable.

“We are urging people with any information to contact our animal helpline in an effort to trace whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the SSPCA on 03000 999 999.