'Sustained and violent attack': Rapist, 40, jailed for Forth Valley sexual assault

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for after being found guilty of a serious sexual offence in the Forth Valley area in October 2021.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

Matthew MacGowan was found guilty of rape on at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier in the year and was sentenced to six years in prison at the High Court in Lanark on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley public protection unit, said: “MacGowan is a dangerous individual who subjected a woman to a sustained and violent attack for his own gratification.

“I commend her for coming forward and showing strength throughout the process which has led to MacGowan facing the consequences for his despicable actions. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to come forward and report it to us, regardless of the passage of time.

"We, working with partner agencies, will support you through the process, investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.”