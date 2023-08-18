'Sustained and violent attack': Rapist, 40, jailed for Forth Valley sexual assault

Matthew MacGowan was found guilty of rape on at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier in the year and was sentenced to six years in prison at the High Court in Lanark on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley public protection unit, said: “MacGowan is a dangerous individual who subjected a woman to a sustained and violent attack for his own gratification.

“I commend her for coming forward and showing strength throughout the process which has led to MacGowan facing the consequences for his despicable actions. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to come forward and report it to us, regardless of the passage of time.