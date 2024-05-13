Surprise: Camelon offender claimed he had a Kinder Egg hidden in an intimate place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunken offender told police he had no fear of going into custody because he had a Kinder Egg hidden away up his rear end.

Mark Thomson, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and assault at KFC, Argyle Street, Glasgow on March 13, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 1.20am and the accused was within KFC in Glasgow when he became angry with a man. He slapped him accors the face with the back of his hand.

"The accused was then escorted from the premises and police officers attended. He was taken to the rear of the police van and began to become threatening and abusive towards officers.”

Thomson told officers he had a Kinder Egg secreted somewhere on his person(Picture: National World)

During his rant Thomson told officer he was not concerned about going to prison because he would “get a SIM card in jail” and claimed he had a Kinder Egg secreted inside is posterior.

He then told one officer: “I’ll bomb your car”.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts this was disgraceful conduct and he only remembers it up to a certain point.”

it was stated Thomson, 37 Carronview, Larbert, was not prepared to comply with a restriction of liberty order.

"I take it from that you are looking for a custodial sentence,” said Sheriff Maryam Labaki, noting that, from his earlier “Kinder Egg” comments, Thomson had no fear of going into custody.