Supervision order for Grangemouth man who threw item around partner's home

Ricardo Carvalho, 31, of 1 Kingseat Avenue, repeatedly shouted at the woman, threw a household item around and caused damage at a property in Denny on June 13.

Police were called after the shouting match and item-throwing incident was heard by customers at a nearby beer garden.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having previously failed to attend a court-ordered social work appointment.

Ricardo Carvalho was placed under supervision at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sentence was deferred in mid-July for a Criminal Justice Social Work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

At that time, Lynn Swann, defending, said: “He made a mess of things. He missed the appointment when he was working from home.

“His work terminated his employment. He’d been in contact with the social work department to try to arrange another appointment but was told there wasn’t time.

“His life seems to have gone into a complete shambles as a result of his conviction. He has a very limited record.”

Speaking last week, procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said a beer garden customer heard a female voice shouting “Get off me!”

The fiscal depute continued: “The witness then heard a male voice shouting aggressively.

“Witnesses have then heard smashing and banging sounds coming from within the locus.

“At this time the witness observed a hostile witness standing halfway up the staircase shouting and crying as if she was in fear.

“Police were contacted, with the accused being arrested and interviewed, admitting in the interview: ‘I threw some stuff around the house, I broke a frame and she started screaming’.

“The accused was cautioned and charged and in reply stated, ‘Being honest doesn’t pay off’.”

Representing Carvalho on Thursday, defence solicitor Martin Morrow said his client didn’t have a “lengthy record” and has continued the relationship, which he conceded “became difficult”.

The solicitor said: “She was wanting to take medication and he tried to stop her. There was a bit of a shouting match.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Carvalho under supervision for two years.

