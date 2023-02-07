Supervision and unpaid work for Grangemouth bail breacher
Scott Bell, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to approach or contact his partner in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth on July 9 last year.
By Court Reporter
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 9:48am
The court heard Bell, 59 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, had been assessed as suitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Bell on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian programme and complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.