'Sunny' Stenhousemuir offender broke taxi steward's brolly in half during handbag rage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An offender said to possess a “sunny attitude to life” broke a taxi steward’s umbrella in half in a rage over her missing handbag and then proceeded to resist police officers who were good enough to drive her home.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darcy McGrillis, 26, had pleaded guilty to resisting police officers in Blenheim Place, Stenhousemuir, and destroying property – braking an umbrella – in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on December 10 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 3.30am and the witnesses were taxi stewards who were working at a taxi rank. The accused has approached the witnesses and was intoxicated at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"She was abusive towards them saying she had left her handbag in a taxi and was trying to retrieve it. However, the taxi stewards were unable to assist her in retrieving it.

McGrillis believed she had left her handbag in a taxi (Picture: Contributed)

"She then grabbed a steward’s umbrella and snapped it in half. The police had been flagged down by witnesses and the accused was removed from the area. The police officers took the accused to her home address in order to prevent any further issues.

"She then began to complain to police officers about her handbag and blamed them for having lost it. They advised her they could not assist in this and asked her to enter her home.

"She then opened the rear doors of the police vehicle and climbed inside the vehicle in order to prevent them from leaving. Police officers attempted to remove her from the vehicle and she began to throw her arms around, shouting about her handbag.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “This is out of character for her. She suspects her drink was spiked because her behaviour got worse and worse as people tried to help her.

"She’s utterly ashamed, contrite and embarrassed. She’s one of those people who has a sunny attitude to life.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said she accepted the behaviour was out of character for McGrillis, 50 Belnheim Place, Stenhousemuir, and was a result of a set of circumstances which occurred at the time.