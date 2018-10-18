Stun gun man put to work by court

A man who had possession of a stun gun in public was just one of the cases Sheriff Craig Caldwell had to deal with last Thursday.

Alexander Baillie (49) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff having pled guilty to possessing the weapon at an address in Millbank Terrace, Maddiston on March 27.

The court heard Baillie, whose address is listed as Barlinnie Prison, had served 128 days in custody for the offence.

Sheriff Caldwell said Baillie had in fact served the equivalent of an eight-month sentence and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within four mouths.