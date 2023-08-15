News you can trust since 1845
'Strike first': Polmont YOI inmate battered prisoner who threatened him

An offender who had been receiving threats from an fellow inmate at Polmont YOI decided to “strike first” and then beat and severely injured the young man.
By Court Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Logan Williamson, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 26, 2021. The charges stated he repeatedly punched the young man on his head to his severe injury.

The court heard Williamson, 97 Milnafua, Alness, was currently serving a six month custodial sentence on another matter.

It was stated Williamson had been subjected to threats from the inmate he assaulted and he took the decision to “strike first”. He was said to regret his actions and now understands he should have taken other approaches to dealing with the threats.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki sentenced Williamson to 16 months in prison back dated to July 19, 2023.