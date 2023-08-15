'Strike first': Polmont YOI inmate battered prisoner who threatened him

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Logan Williamson, 22, had pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 26, 2021. The charges stated he repeatedly punched the young man on his head to his severe injury.

It was stated Williamson had been subjected to threats from the inmate he assaulted and he took the decision to “strike first”. He was said to regret his actions and now understands he should have taken other approaches to dealing with the threats.