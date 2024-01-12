News you can trust since 1845
Stretch of road to be closed off in Falkirk area to prevent traffic nuisance to residents

Falkirk Council’s director of place services lodged an application with local authority planners on Wednesday, January 10 to “stop up” access on a stretch of Cemetery Road, in Airth.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jan 2024, 09:41 GMT
According to the online planning documents the order has been made to prevent nuisance to residents and ensure vehicular traffic generation from a proposed nearby construction development is directed towards new road infrastructure.

It will also seek to prevent existing vehicular access via Cemetery Road and the surrounding road network from being adversely impacted due to increased vehicular activity.