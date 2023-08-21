Street Valium-fuelled Denny offender jailed for terrorising young family of four on board bus

Sam Newns, 26, then went on to threaten to stab one of the children and, when the bus driver threw him off the bus, stood in front of the vehicle so it could not continue on its route.

When police arrived Newns turned his comments towards them, talking about the IRA and saying he would find their addresses.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Newns had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on board a public bus in Beancross Road, Grangemouth and threatening behaviour – making sectarian comments to police officers – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 5.

Newns talked about the IRA and how he would find police officers' addresses if he had to (Picture: Police Scotland)

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 3.55pm and the witness and four young family members are on a bus trip to Grangemouth when they became aware of a male sitting behind them being loud and disruptive.

"They believed he was intoxicated through either drink or drugs . He began shouting and swearing at the woman and her four young children, saying ‘you’re a slut’ and told a child ‘you’re going to get stabbed’.

"He has continued his aggressive behaviour towards the woman and her children and began to touch the woman’s jacket. The bus driver pulled over and told him to get off the bus.

"He got off the bus and the driver had to lock the doors to stop him from getting back on. The accused has then placed himself in front of the bus to stop it from moving off.

"Police have attended and have seen the accused standing in front of the bus, clearly animated, shouting and pointing. He had some kind of substance around his lips so he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"En route he was banging his head off the cage of the police vehicle saying things like ‘I’m going to do myself in and it’s your fault’, ‘the UVF and IRA hate you’, ‘I support the IRA’ and ‘you’re a Freemason in the Orange Lodge’.

"He went on to call police incompetent and said ‘If it comes to it and I need to find your address, then I will’.”

Noting his client’s demeanour in the dock, Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is attempting to disappear – he has gone further and further down into the dock and that’s because he is thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour.

"It’s not his usual type of conduct, what happened on this bus – but police are a target for his abuse due to a past incident where he was the victim.”

Mr Biggam added the consumption of alcohol and street Valium also played a part in the offences.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “These were appalling offences and come with a record of analogous offending – I have no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”