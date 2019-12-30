Street closed in Falkirk town centre after incident

A street in Falkirk townn centre was closed off by police last night after an incident.

Reports of a male being assaulted saw emergency services race to Vicar Street around 7.30pm.

Officers taped off the scene as they investigated.

Reports on social media claimed a “boy” had a serious head injury.

However, Falkirk Police area commander, Chief Inspector Chris Stewart denied rumours a police officer had been injured.

He posted on Twitter: “No police officer has been injured or hurt.

“Officers are dealing with an incident whereby a member of the public was assaulted.

“A police officer was on the road assisting the injured person.”

Falkirk Police put a message on Twitter at 7.45pm alerting people to the road closure. “Vicar Street in Falkirk is currently closed.

“Please be aware and use alternative routes where possible.”

The road was reopened before midnight and police enquiries are ongoing.