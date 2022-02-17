Storm Eunice: 'Yellow snow' warning from Forth Valley Police

But the Facebook post has had people in stitches with their “yellow snow” warning.

And people reckon their light-hearted approach is helping to spread the safety message.

As well as avoiding yellow snow and worse, brown snow, they encourage people to make sure “your wee dog has their coat on”.

Snow is forecast for much of Scotland tomorrow

The cops’ post states: “Folks there’s a yellow snow warning in place for tomorrow … It’s to be fair windy again to!

“Make sure your wee dog has their coat on and discourage them from making yellow snow where kids are playing and stealing snow person arms. If your wee dog makes brown snow pick it up, no one wants brown snow.

“We’re all for folk having fun but make sure your kids know throwing snowballs at cars, windows and random folk is not on. Warn them that by scraping together snowballs on footpaths they risk incorporating yellow snow, no one wants to discover they’ve made a snowball with yellow snow.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings to large parts of the country, with high speed winds now posing a threat to life and likely damage to buildings.

“If you find yourself driving on yellow snow stop, you’ve likely mounted the pavement or lost the road entirely and gone down a path.

"The safest thing for tomorrow is not to even try to drive, especially if the snow is lying. It is to snow for most of the day and with the wind it is likely to be scary biscuits driving with the potential for very limited visibility; it might be fine when you head out but not when you head back!

“If you have to drive make sure your windows are fully cleared, you have at least half a tank of fuel, your fully charged mobile, a blanket and a stash of chocolate bars and juice in case you get stuck. If you have a snow shovel put it in the boot with your wellies. Remember slow and steady and leave plenty of room to the car in front.

"Oh, and don't eat yellow snow!”

