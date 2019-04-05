Stoned lout in Stenhousemuir told police he hoped ISIS would kill them

When police arrived to deal with a drugged up troublemaker they were told they would “get what was coming to them” and that “hopefully” terrorists would kill them.

James McLuckie (33) had just smashed his ex partner’s window by throwing items at it when police were called to attend. He asked them if they knew who Raoul Moat – the infamous gunman who shot and blinded a police officer back in 2010 – was and made various threatening remarks about ISIS as he struggled with officers.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, he had admitted charges of damaging property, threatening behaviour and resisting arrest at Lamond View, Stenhousemuir, on February 24.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “The accused had no contact with the complainer four weeks prior to this incident. It was 8.30am and she was in her home with her two children aged nine and 12 when she heard a chap at the door.

“She looked out the bedroom window and saw the accused standing in the garden. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs, so she refused to answer the door. He said he just wanted to see his children and to recover his property from her home.

“She passed his clothes down to him and he picked them up from the ground and threw them back up at her bedroom. One of the items caused a crack on the window pane.”

McLuckie started kicking the door to be let in, so his former partner called the police.

“The accused became abusive towards officers,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Saying ‘I’ve got lots of time on my hands, I will come and find you’ and ‘do you know who Raoul Moat is?’ before making comments about ISIS, stating he hoped terrorists would come over and kill police.”

The court heard the cost of damage to the window was £73.99.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McLuckie, 33 Brightman Street, Gorton, Manchester, on a supervised community payback order for two years.