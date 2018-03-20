Stomping mad in a stookie

An angry offender did not let the plaster cast on his foot stop him from stomping around threatening his partner.

Alistair Clelland (22), who has a shocking domestic abuse record, took exception to being locked out when he drunkenly hobbled home. He was shouting as he circled the house and punched windows.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Clelland admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his 26 Loanhead Avenue, Dennyloanhead home on February 3.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Throughout the day the complainer and the accused had been bickering. The accused had been drinking and at one point he stormed out of the house and the complainer locked the door.

“Once he was outside he started shouting because she had stopped him re-entering the property. He went around the house to see if he could get in the back. He punched a couple of windows at the back of the house.

“Police attended and went around to the rear of the house where the accused was and detained him.”

Defence solicitor Andy Bryson said: “He had been drinking and went round to a friend’s house to let the situation calm down and took more drink while he was there. He came back and his partner wouldn’t let him in.

“At this time he had his foot in plaster and was hobbling around on crutches.”

According to the report Clelland had gone through the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and told social workers he had not learned anything for it. The court heard Clelland was unable to solve problems without resorting to violence.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher said: “You have a bad record for domestic incidents – five of them not including this one. That’s extremely concerning – there comes a time when the court can’t do anything else other than impose a custodial sentence.”

Clelland was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with a review scheduled for July 13.