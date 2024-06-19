Stomach cancer diagnosis not enough to spare Grangemouth offender a prison sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender who was reportedly diagnosed with stomach cancer and has been treated for it was sent to prison for assault and other crimes.

Derek Miller, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assaulting and injuring a man – while acting with another – in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on December 21, 2019.

More recently he admitted threatening behaviour and assault in Room 18, Ward B12 of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 2 last year.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10pm and the witness was walking along the street when he noticed two males walking towards him, once of which was the accused.

Miller attacked a police officer at Forth Valley Royal Hospital(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused has then proceeded to follow him and ask him to come over towards him and the other man. However, the witness carried on walking away from the accused.

"At this point the accused has then grabbed him by the head and struck him on the head with a bottle of Buckfast. This has caused a small cut to appear. The witness has then grabbed the accused in order to prevent him from striking him again.

"The accused has then punched him to the body causing him to fall to the ground. While he was on the ground the accused has then kicked him to the body before fleeing from the scene.

"The witness had a small cut to the left side of his head.”

On another occasion Miller began making a nuisance of himself in the hospital.

Mr Lynch said: “It was 7am and the senior nurse in the ward in which the accused was being treated informed him he would be discharged that day. He has reacted angrily and thrown crockery in his room, causing it to smash.

"Security staff have then attended and the accused has attempted to leave the room. They tried to escort the accused back to his room and the accused has kicked out at him and kicked him on the leg.

"The accused has continued to shout and swear at security officers and a charge nurse, calling her a ‘bitch’ and a ‘cow’. He has then smashed the nurse’s call buzzer system onto the floor, causing it to break.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He was diagnosed with stomach cancer and thankfully he is now on the other side of that, although there are some checks to be done. He has been living very quietly, given what he has been through.”

She added Miller had been initially been told by doctors it was just stomach problems he was suffering from.

"He was in hospital for a lengthy period of time having had issues with his legs and feet. He was in pain when he was there. He has obviously had a fairly traumatic time in 2023 into 2024 with the stomach cancer.”

The court heard Miller, 28 Ochil Street, Grangemouth, had been to prison three times since 2015.