Stolen ornament contained ashes of Bo’ness family pet

An opportunist thief has brought misery to a Bo’ness family, after stealing a doorstep ornament containing the ashes of a much-loved pet.

The ornament is of a black and white Cocker Spaniel, and it was stolen from the front doorstep of a home in Deanfield Drive.

The theft of the poignant memento took place some time between 11.30pm on Friday last week (February 2) and 8am the following morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Unbeknown to the person responsible, this ornament contains the ashes of a family pet and the owners have been left upset as a result”.

Anyone with information about who committed theft or who has seen or recovered the ornament, is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference CF0016380218.