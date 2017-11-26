Stole till and charity tins from small cafe

A thief was ordered to pay back over £400 after he stole cash, a money till and two charity tins from a local cafe.

Darren O’Brien (41) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday with £320 ready to pay towards the £440 he owes from the theft he committed at Tea Jenny’s, King’s Court, Falkirk on July 10.

He took two charity tins, each containing £20, a cash register containing £200 and also pocketed another £200 in cash.

The court heard the offence was committed when O’Brien was in the grip of his drug addiction.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on O’Brien, 46 Melrose Place, Falkirk, until December 13 to allow him to pay the remaining balance of £120.