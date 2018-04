A Falkirk woman, who stole goods from Asda, has had her sentence deferred until April 20.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Janey Baillie (42), of 42 Firs Street, had previously admitted that on October 7 last year at Asda in Newmarket Street she stole a quantity of food and clothing.

Sentence has been deferred for the case to call with other matters.